Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:GILT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $339.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

