Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GAINZ)

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
