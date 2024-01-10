Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.6 %
GAINL opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $26.35.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
