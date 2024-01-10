Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $31.92 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $432.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

