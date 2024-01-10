Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.76

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 693741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $366,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.