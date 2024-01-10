Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after buying an additional 797,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

