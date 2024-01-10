Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IQV opened at $221.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.41.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
