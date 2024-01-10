Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $482.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.15 and a 200 day moving average of $433.29. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.