Gradient Investments LLC Sells 12,934 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.25% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

