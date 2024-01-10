Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for 1.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.