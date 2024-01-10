Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,027,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 224,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,018.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 91,863 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRK opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.