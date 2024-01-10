Gratus Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

