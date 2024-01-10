Gratus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,054 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.