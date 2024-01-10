Gratus Capital LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day moving average is $181.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

