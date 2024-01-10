Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

