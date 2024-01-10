Gratus Capital LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $574,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.