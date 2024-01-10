Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

