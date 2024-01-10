Grin (GRIN) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Grin has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,295.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00148050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.33 or 0.00529034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00331088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00195523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.