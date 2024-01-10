Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,382. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $5.7115 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

