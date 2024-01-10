Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 80,055 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.59.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $498.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

