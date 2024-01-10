Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

