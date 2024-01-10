Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
