Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Down 5.6%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 8,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Guild Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $820.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 70,539 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

