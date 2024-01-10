GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.