Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HARP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $22.66.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

