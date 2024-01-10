HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boxlight in a report released on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.
Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
