HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,508 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $48,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

