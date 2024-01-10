Head to Head Contrast: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Exicure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $22.23 million 49.81 -$198.38 million ($0.02) -820.00 Exicure $28.83 million 0.19 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.37

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.7% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0.62% 0.49% 0.43% Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Exicure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 133.74%. Given Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Exicure.

Risk and Volatility

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada. It is also developing AMX0114 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

