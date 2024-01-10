Head to Head Review: PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and Sompo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.55 Sompo $34.10 billion 0.48 $674.56 million $2.61 9.49

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than PICC Property and Casualty. PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A Sompo 5.20% 11.72% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PICC Property and Casualty and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.1%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sompo pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sompo beats PICC Property and Casualty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

