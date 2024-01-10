Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.38

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.38 and last traded at $140.35, with a volume of 7992866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.12.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

