HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.09. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

