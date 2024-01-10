Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-8.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HELE opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

