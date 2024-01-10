Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.850 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 56.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,316,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.