Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.850 EPS.
HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.
