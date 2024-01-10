Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.