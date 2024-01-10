Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up to $70.55

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.55, but opened at $72.10. Hexcel shares last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 81,446 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

