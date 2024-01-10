Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $23.43 Average PT from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

