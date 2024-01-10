HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered HIVE Digital Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 8,288.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,096,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,099 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.