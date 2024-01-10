HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.54

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.
HORIBA Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.
About HORIBA
HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.
