Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 67.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,346,000 after purchasing an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 144,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

