Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.68

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 976821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after buying an additional 463,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

