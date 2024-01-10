Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 10,045 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

