Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,345 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

GTLS stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,065. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

