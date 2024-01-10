Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.42 and a 200 day moving average of $454.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $499.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

