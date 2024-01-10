Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

