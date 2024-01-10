Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,071. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

