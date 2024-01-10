Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Tower by 11.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 42.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 51,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $3,431,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.44. The company had a trading volume of 217,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,910. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.78.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

