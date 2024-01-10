Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

