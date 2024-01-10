Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,347,000 after buying an additional 802,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.7 %

PLD traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.