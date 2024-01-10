Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.30 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. 9,576,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,793,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

