Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Orange County Bancorp comprises 3.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Orange County Bancorp worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The stock has a market cap of $288.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $64.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orange County Bancorp news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $35,878.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Orange County Bancorp news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $35,878.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $139,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at $252,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,683 shares of company stock valued at $232,402. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

